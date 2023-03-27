Provincial budget adds 14 medical seats for TMU’s school of medicine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Gabriela Silva Ponte and Anna-Giselle Funes-Eng

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) will be adding 14 more undergraduate seats for its school of medicine following the release of Ontario’s 2023-24 budget, President Mohamed Lachemi told The Eyeopener.

The province released its budget on March 23, adding 154 postgraduate and 100 undergraduate medical training seats across Ontario post-secondary institutions beginning in 2024.

Prior to this announcement, TMU’s medical school would have hosted 80 undergraduate and 95 postgraduate students, as previously reported by The Eye.

“Originally they allocated us 80 undergraduate spots. With the new allocations of 14…we’ll be having 94 at the undergraduate level,” said Lachemi.

However, the number of new post-graduate seats is not yet known.

According to Lachemi, the Ministry of Health is in charge of the postgraduate seats and has not yet released how many seats will be available. He said he hopes it will be announced soon.

On Friday, Lachemi posted the news to his LinkedIn.

“The increase in enrolments means our medical school in Brampton can educate even more students to become compassionate, respectful and future-ready clinicians who will provide outstanding health care,” he wrote.

TMU’s school of medicine is set to open in 2025 at the Bramalea Civic Centre in Brampton, Ont.