The Eyeopener’s theme song sing-along

By Anne Lague

When life is full of lies

And you find yourself asking why you even bother

You can walk down to the stands

For the newspaper that understands

Better than any other

Better than any other

Critters on your back

Are they the ghosts of our bed bugs past?

Thinking of those times while bored in class

Paper due at 12

That you put off now you hate yourself

Maybe the bed bugs could’ve helped

Nothing seems to go your way

Haven’t done laundry in 44 days

[Chorus]

When Gould street smells

And the snow is cold

And you look bad wearing blue and gold

You can always rely on The Eye

You can always rely on The Eye

Commuting on the train

Forgot your headphones

Cuz you were running late

Stuck listening to the thoughts inside your pea-sized brain

After all your bad luck

You’re sitting ‘round thinking “This day’s messed up!

I’m gonna get myself a little treat” (I mean I deserve it, right? Like, I earned it)

Still nothing seems to go your way

The line’s eternal at the Oakham Cafe

[Chorus]

When Gould street smells

And the snow is cold

And you look bad wearing blue and gold

You can always rely on The Eye

You can always rely on The Eye

It’s remarkable how articles

Can make you feel alive

So many things I can do

When I’m reading The Eye

I can walk a little

Read a little

Talk and learn

To play the fiddle

Criticize, politicize

Wrong doings in disguise

Listen to new music

That will be more therapeutic

And there’s so many more things I do

That I adore

When I can always rely on The Eye

When I can always rely on The Eye