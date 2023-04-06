The Eyeopener’s theme song sing-along

By Anne Lague
When life is full of lies
And you find yourself asking why you even bother
You can walk down to the stands
For the newspaper that understands
Better than any other
Better than any other
Critters on your back
Are they the ghosts of our bed bugs past?
Thinking of those times while bored in class
Paper due at 12
That you put off now you hate yourself
Maybe the bed bugs could’ve helped
Nothing seems to go your way
Haven’t done laundry in 44 days
[Chorus]
When Gould street smells
And the snow is cold
And you look bad wearing blue and gold
You can always rely on The Eye
You can always rely on The Eye
Commuting on the train
Forgot your headphones
Cuz you were running late
Stuck listening to the thoughts inside your pea-sized brain
After all your bad luck
You’re sitting ‘round thinking “This day’s messed up!
I’m gonna get myself a little treat” (I mean I deserve it, right? Like, I earned it)
Still nothing seems to go your way
The line’s eternal at the Oakham Cafe
[Chorus]
When Gould street smells
And the snow is cold
And you look bad wearing blue and gold
You can always rely on The Eye
You can always rely on The Eye
It’s remarkable how articles
Can make you feel alive
So many things I can do
When I’m reading The Eye
I can walk a little
Read a little
Talk and learn
To play the fiddle
Criticize, politicize
Wrong doings in disguise
Listen to new music
That will be more therapeutic
And there’s so many more things I do
That I adore
When I can always rely on The Eye
When I can always rely on The Eye