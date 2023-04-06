Eyeopener logo with a musical note in black pupil playing brown and skin guitar. Blue, purple, pink and orange coloured gradient background with black music sheet lines and white musical notes flying diagonally from the corners of the guitar (one side flying right towards top, other side notes are flying to the bottom left)
Illustration by Zarmminaa Rehman, Logo by Jes Mason and Vanessa Kauk/The Eyeopener

The Eyeopener’s theme song sing-along

In All, Fun & Satire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Anne Lague

When life is full of lies

And you find yourself asking why you even bother

You can walk down to the stands

For the newspaper that understands 

Better than any other 

Better than any other 

Critters on your back 

Are they the ghosts of our bed bugs past?

Thinking of those times while bored in class

Paper due at 12 

That you put off now you hate yourself 

Maybe the bed bugs could’ve helped

Nothing seems to go your way 

Haven’t done laundry in 44 days 

[Chorus] 

When Gould street smells

And the snow is cold 

And you look bad wearing blue and gold 

You can always rely on The Eye 

You can always rely on The Eye 

Commuting on the train 

Forgot your headphones 

Cuz you were running late 

Stuck listening to the thoughts inside your pea-sized brain 

After all your bad luck 

You’re sitting ‘round thinking “This day’s messed up!

I’m gonna get myself a little treat” (I mean I deserve it, right? Like, I earned it)

Still nothing seems to go your way 

The line’s eternal at the Oakham Cafe

[Chorus] 

When Gould street smells

And the snow is cold 

And you look bad wearing blue and gold 

You can always rely on The Eye 

 You can always rely on  The Eye 

It’s remarkable how articles 

Can make you feel alive 

So many things I can do 

When I’m reading The Eye 

I can walk a little 

Read a little 

Talk and learn 

To play the fiddle 

Criticize, politicize 

Wrong doings in disguise

Listen to new music 

That will be more therapeutic 

And there’s so many more things I do

That I adore 

When I can always rely on The Eye

When I can always rely on The Eye

