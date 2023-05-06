BREAKING: TMSU VP student life position remains vacant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Gabriela Silva Ponte

The vice president student life position remains unfilled, Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) interim president Marina Gerges revealed in an email to The Eyeopener.

Applications for the interim Board of Directors (BoD) position will remain open from today until May 12.

The Elections and Referenda Committee (ERC) initially accepted applications for the interim BoD positions until April 16.

Interviews took place after that and the committee recommended positions to the Board at the April BoD meeting.

According to section 4.17 of the TMSU’s bylaws, if a vacancy takes place during May, June or July a byelection must be held in September.

The Board approved the recommendations and Shahram Farhadi was appointed as vice president student life, as previously reported by The Eye. However, Gerges said in the email an opportunity appeared for Farhadi in his field.

“The candidate that was recommended by the Election and Referenda Committee informed us this week that they are unable to accept the offer due to an opportunity that arose in their field,” she said.

Gerges said in the email that any Toronto Metropolitan University undergraduate or law student may apply for the application, including those that previously applied for the initial TMSU’s 2023 election and the ERC’s appointment process.

She added the TMSU will reveal the appointed candidate shortly after May 12.

Application details can be found on the TMSU’s website.