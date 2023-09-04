BREAKING: All TMU men’s soccer activities suspended following reports of ‘concerning behaviour’ 

By Ilyas Hussein

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has suspended all of its men’s soccer team activities until further notice and has opened an investigation following a report of “serious and concerning behaviour,” the university said in an emailed statement to The Eyeopener on Monday.

The university did not confirm any details surrounding the report or the alleged behaviours.

“A report has been received by the university alleging serious and concerning behaviour. The university is investigating fully and the activities of the men’s soccer team have been suspended until further notice,” read the full statement.

The situation started developing early Saturday morning as the men’s soccer team forfeited both matches on their season-opening weekend against the Laurentian Voyageurs and the Nipissing Lakers.

“Our men’s soccer team will not be able to play this weekend. We will be defaulting the games and if there are any other changes to the schedule, we’ll let you know,” a TMU spokesperson told The Eye on Saturday through email.

As a result of the forfeited matches, the Bold have been given automatic 3-0 losses to both the Voyageurs and Lakers, per the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) regulations. This currently puts them at a 0-2 record—last in the OUA East division—to begin the season.

Any further forfeits from the Bold will result in the same outcome.

TMU said they will be providing no further comment regarding the situation until the investigation is completed.

More to come as the story develops.