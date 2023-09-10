TMU trounces Nipissing in home-opener as investigation continues

By Ilyas Hussein

Despite an ongoing investigation, the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) men’s soccer team hosted their home opener at Downsview Park with an 8-0 thumping over the Nipissing Lakers on Saturday afternoon.

On Sept. 4, the university released a statement through email to The Eyeopener stating they suspended all team activities until further notice as a result of “a report of serious and concerning behaviour.” The university did not confirm the details of the report or investigation.

However, on Sept. 8, TMU deemed the Bold eligible to play on Saturday. “At this time, based on the investigation to date, the university has determined that the home opener game scheduled for Saturday, September 9th can proceed. The university continues to assess and address the situation as appropriate,” read the university’s statement to The Eye through email.

Only two players, third-year midfielder Juan Pablo Delgadillo and fourth-year defender Brandon Barone, were made available for comment post-game for TMU. Bold head coach Filip Prostran also met with the media.

“To be honest, I’m not certain about all the details. I’ve just been focusing on preparing the team for these games. The investigation is obviously ongoing and we honour and trust the process,” said Prostran about the report made to the university.

According to Delgadillo, the university was made aware of the report “around a week ago,” which then resulted in the forfeited matches last weekend against Nipissing and the Laurentian Voyageurs.

“[It] was when we were first off for training, but that’s all I know,” he added.

Following the university clearing the team to play on Friday morning, the Bold found time for one quick practice before the game that was mainly focused on the upcoming matchup.

“What I told the team was ‘life is full of adversity…you got to find all of the positives in every situation,’” said Prostan.

Coming into the season, the Bold had high expectations for themselves. However, with the ongoing investigation and the recent suspension, they were unsure if they were going to hit the pitch at all this season.

“With that week off, we didn’t know whether we were going to be out for the whole season or whether we were going to be out for the whole week,” said Delgadillo. “It made us more grateful to be back on the pitch and clearly we showed that today.”

In the game itself, TMU held a chokehold throughout its entirety. The Bold stormed out of the gates, securing a 1-0 lead 19 minutes in. Former U Sports Player of the Year, new transfer and fifth-year midfielder Chris Campoli struck the twine to give the Bold the early advantage. Campoli received the ball just outside the six-yard box after fourth-year Luca Di Marco fought off three Lakers defenders to feed him the pass.

Twenty-five minutes later, Di Marco found the back of the net himself after volleying a long cross from transfer third-year left-back Colin Gander to double the Bold lead.

Throughout the second half, TMU piled on the goal tally, adding six extra strikes to put the game without reach of Nipissing. Campoli added one more of his own, while Barone, fourth-year winger Justin Santos and first-year striker Mauro Lulli all put one past Lakers goalkeeper Ryan Miners before he was substituted.

After Santos slotted in his goal, he proceeded to make an X symbol with his hands while saying, “free the guys,” which seemed to be in reference to the recent suspension and investigation. However, Prostran said otherwise.

“I think that’s something from last year, like an inside joke the team had from when we went to nationals. Obviously, nothing to do with this week. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while,” said Prostran.

Delgadillo and first-year forward Josiah Lorray potted the final two goals for the Bold to make it an 8-0 game, which held on to be the final score.

Although the Bold can still play, members of the team are still unable to comment on matters surrounding the investigation.

“I can’t speak on the investigation. I’m just really happy to be back on the field with the team,” added Barone.

UP NEXT: The Bold are scheduled to hit the pitch once again next Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6:15 p.m. against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues with the investigation of the “report of serious and concerning behaviour” still ongoing.