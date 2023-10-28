Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

The Eyewitness | Horror Short Film

October 28, 2023

Jonah, a journalist at The Eyeopener, internally struggles with the disappearance of his co-worker Lennon. Jonah struggled with his religious and controlling father in the past and found the same qualities in Lennon. Enough was enough and Jonah broke down. Jonah now has to deal with the moral decisions that manifest into a physical response.

Credits

Directors: Alex (Autumn) Sutherland, Maia Roobaert, Marissa Nguyen and Ayan Abdulle

Assistant Director: Ryan Bettencourt

Lighting: Amanda Noor

Director of Photography and Editor: Vanessa Kauk

Producer: The Eyeopener Music and Sound Effects via Pixabay

