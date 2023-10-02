TMU fly-high in 34-point win over Hawks

By Noah Curitti

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team secured their second win of the preseason with a 97-63 win over the Humber Hawks on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Despite a large lead throughout the entire game, TMU kept their foot on the gas. The Bold’s defensive pressure and lights-out shooting were too much for the Hawks to handle. TMU also had some impressive performances from third-year forward Aaron Rhooms, fifth-year forward Lincoln Rosebush and first-year guard Kobe Charles.

“I thought about where we wanted to get to and what our goals were,” said Bold head coach Dave DeAveiro. “We can’t have a second quarter like that and again it is easy to relax like that…We got to treat every quarter like it’s a separate game.”

Both teams began the game pressing hard, but TMU quickly found their groove, going on a 17-0 run. Rosebush and Walker contributed 13 of the 17 points during the run as the Bold capped the quarter with some dominant defence. They recorded four steals and scored 11 points off of seven Humber turnovers in the first quarter.

The second quarter showed the same signs as the first as the Bold continued to dominate the game, extending their lead to 30 points at one point. Fourth-year forward Aidan Wilson used his size effectively, showing great signs of defensive prowess, blocking shots and slamming a dunk that got the Bold bench excited.

Meanwhile, Rhooms continued to have a great night scoring 11 points and four assists at half as TMU took a commanding 52-29 lead going into the break. Yet, Humber showcased their skills, outscoring TMU 22-20 in the quarter.

“We came out in the first quarter really defending. [We] kept them to seven points and then I thought we kind of relaxed a little bit while they cranked up their intensity and we got away from what we were doing,” DeAveiro said. “One of our goals this year is not to give up 20 or more in any quarter.”

Humber looked solid coming out of the half, making adjustments and playing with more motivation as they looked rejuvenated. Yet, it was the Bold who proceeded to continue where they left off.

Despite some initial errors, the Bold quickly adjusted as many of their players shined. Rhooms and Rosebush continued their dominant night and Charles assisted multiple plays while ending the quarter with a big jam. TMU led at the end of the third quarter by 29 points.

While both teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter, it was TMU who continued the beat down on the Hawks. Charles capped a good second-half display with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

“I like our young guys and how they’re playing, the way they’re growing up and competing,” said DeAveiro.

UP NEXT: The Bold will be back in action on Oct. 6. as they take on Dalhousie Tigers. Tip-off at the MAC is set for 7 p.m.