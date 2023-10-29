TMU’s tumultuous season ends as men’s soccer eliminated from playoffs

By Harsh Kumar

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s soccer team fell 1-1 (5-3) in a penalty shootout to the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) quarterfinals at Vaso’s Field on Oct. 28, bringing the Bold’s 2023 season to a close.

After going into the second half tied at one, the two sides couldn’t solve the opposing goalkeeper—forcing extra time. The two sides’ strong defence held both teams scoreless in extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

Former Ridgeback and now fourth-year TMU midfielder Chris Campoli—who netted TMU’s only goal in regulation—missed the first shot for the Bold which was the difference. Campoli led the OUA in goals and went for 4-5 on penalty kicks in the regular season.

The game began with a strong start by Ontario Tech as they came out with better offence compared to the Bold. The Ridgebacks had the Bold on their heels early on, potting the opening game four minutes into the match.

As TMU pushed for the equalizer, injuries began to plague both sides. Players from both teams were sidelined and subsequently substituted as a result.

The Bold were able to turn the tides later in the half with a goal from Campoli and both teams went into the first half tied at one apiece.

While both teams continued to look for the go-ahead goal, the second half was evenly matched. The Bold and the Ridgebacks exchanged chances, but the goalkeepers kept the game tied.

Extra time would be needed as the second half did not change anything on the scoreboard. Yet, it would continue to be back and forth as both sides couldn’t find the back of the net—resulting in penalty kicks to decide the game.

In the intense and dramatic shootout, the Ridgebacks squeezed out the win 5-3 in penalties, knocking TMU out of the playoffs and ending their 2023 season.

UP NEXT: The Bold look towards the off-season.