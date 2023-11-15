Are TMU sports dying?

TMU’s 2023 Homecoming held a record-setting crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, but can the school keep fans coming back?

Ilyas Hussein explores what students want from the school to get them to stick around.

We sit down with head coach Johnny Duco and talk about how they play through the changing fan attendance at games, and Kevin MacDonald on what athletics does to combat the issue of fan engagement in a commuter school—all while mens U SPORTS hockey nationals breathe down their neck.