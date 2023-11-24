BREAKING: Director of programming to resign from TMSU

By Gabriela Silva Ponte

Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) director of programming Corey Scott is resigning from the students’ union.

In an email sent to executive management, the Board of Directors, staff and colleagues and obtained by The Eyeopener on Nov. 22, Scott said he will be leaving the position on Dec. 15.

“It has truly been a pleasure getting to work with this team over the past sixteen months. We have been able to work on some really great projects and bring the TMSU back into relevance,” Scott said in the email.

“Whether that is with regular events and pub nights, supporting campus and community groups, increasing access to services or bringing back the TMSU handbook and day planner – we did it together,” he added. “We could not have done it without everyone’s efforts.”

Scott also said in the email that he will be taking an opportunity at the University of Toronto Graduate Students’ Union.

“I’m moving on because of the personal and professional experience that I want to gain,” Scott said in an interview with The Eye. “I’m moving on to another students’ union where I get to do a bunch of those things.”

The email further reads, “It’s been fulfilling to be at the TMSU over the past number of years and it’s just time to move onto the next venture.”

The TMSU sent a statement to The Eye on Nov. 23. “The TMSU knew in advance that Corey would be leaving the organization to pursue another opportunity. We are very excited for Corey to embark on this new journey and wish him all the best,” the statement read.

Scott ended his email with closing remarks. “Regardless of the end date of December 15, 2023 I am confident that I will still find ways to haunt the halls of the Student Campus Centre,” Scott said.