Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Vanessa Kauk on November 13, 2023 0 Comments
to the right a girl with a shocked face looking at badly cropped group images of the boy bands One Direction and BTS
(VANESSA KAUK/THE EYEOPENER)
All Multimedia Video

My Mom Sold Me to One Direction and BTS??

November 13, 2023

Ever gotten stuck in a dream state? Dreamed about having One Direction and BTS in your kitHave you ever dreamt about being Y/N herself walking into her kitchen, only to find none other than One Direction and BTS themselves standing there?

Credits

Words: Zarmminaa Rehman 

Director of Photography: Konnor Killoran 

Editor and Director: Vanessa Kauk

Narrator and Y/N: Shaki Sutharsan

Mother: Negin Khodayari

Special thanks to our General Manager Liane McLarty 

Sound Effects Via Pixabay 

BTS photo by TV10/TenAsia licensed under CC BY 3.0

One Direction photo by DJRosstheboss licensed under CC BY 3.0

“12 handsome men” photos via Pixabay

Music by Dmitrii Kolesnikov and Yrii Semchyshyn via Pixabay

Read Next →

Two players of the TMU men's hockey team hug in celebration of a goal in front of the Waterloo Warriors goaltender

All

Grigorev’s offensive outburst propels Bold past Warriors in chippy matchup

TMU Bold basketball player Marsei Caston goes against an opposing player

All

TMU shooting woes continue, fall to Badgers

TMU Bold women's hockey players fight for the puck against Nipissing Lakers players

All

A new day, the same result for Bold women’s hockey

Leave a Reply

DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE: