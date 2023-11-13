My Mom Sold Me to One Direction and BTS??

Ever gotten stuck in a dream state? Dreamed about having One Direction and BTS in your kitHave you ever dreamt about being Y/N herself walking into her kitchen, only to find none other than One Direction and BTS themselves standing there?

Credits

Words: Zarmminaa Rehman

Director of Photography: Konnor Killoran

Editor and Director: Vanessa Kauk

Narrator and Y/N: Shaki Sutharsan

Mother: Negin Khodayari

Special thanks to our General Manager Liane McLarty

Sound Effects Via Pixabay

BTS photo by TV10/TenAsia licensed under CC BY 3.0

One Direction photo by DJRosstheboss licensed under CC BY 3.0

“12 handsome men” photos via Pixabay

Music by Dmitrii Kolesnikov and Yrii Semchyshyn via Pixabay