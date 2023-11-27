Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Vanessa Kauk on November 26, 2023 0 Comments
Two efditors from the eyeopener holding a new copy on the paper smiling, to the right is the words "circulation" with yellow stars surrounding the perimeter
(VANESSA KAUK/THEYEOPENER)
The Eye’s Quest Across Campus

November 26, 2023

Ever wondered where to pick up The Eyeopener on campus?

Follow along with our Business and Technology Editor Jake MacAndrew and Communities Editor Bana Yirgalem as they travel around campus during our biweekly circulation of the paper.

Credits:

Camera operators and our interns: Alex (Autumn) Sutherland, Maia Roobaert, Marissa Nguyen and Ayan Abdulle

Hosts: Jake MacAndrew and Bana Yirgalem

Equipment: Konnor Killoran

Editor: Vanessa Kauk

Produced by The Eyeopener

Thumbnail Campus Image: Gabriela Silva Ponte

Music by FASSounds from Pixabay.

