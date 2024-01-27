Campbell’s shutout propels PWHL Toronto to first win at MAC

By Kaden Nanji

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Toronto’s aggressive all-round play gave them their first win at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), taking down New York 2-0 on Jan. 26.

Toronto forward Natalie Spooner notched both goals, while netminder Kristen Campbell saved all eighteen shots against to complete the shutout.

“The whole group was happy,” said Toronto head coach Troy Ryan on the squad’s first win on home ice. “For games in the past, when things got tough in the end, we tended to get a little bit passive…I felt that our group did a really good job keeping our tune.”

Previously, Toronto faced off against New York in the inaugural game of the PWHL on New Year’s Day, where Toronto fell 4-0. In their second matchup, Toronto outlasted New York 3-2.

Coming off a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on the road, Toronto showed up to the game hungry for their first win on home ice, while New York looked to extend their win streak to two after defeating Boston.

Just seconds after the opening puck drop, Toronto forward Samantha Cogan struck with a sniper wrist shot, which was saved by New York goalie Corrine Schroeder, who currently boasts a .949 save percentage, the third-best in the PWHL.

This shot signalled the start of a dominant period for Toronto. Just minutes later a shot to the left by forward Hannah Miller was redirected to the right by defender Kali Flanagan. However, at the last second, Schroeder kicked out her left pad to keep things even, much to the dismay of the packed crowd.

“The game is so quick that you have to be everywhere on the ice,” said Schroeder.

The crowd, eager to witness Toronto’s first win at home, continued to cheer on their team every time they touched the puck. A flurry of off-target shots and big hits by Toronto continued as the period reached the halfway point.

“We knew it was a big game and we needed to change the tides,” said Spooner.

New York seemed to regain their composure with five minutes to go, registering three shots on target in the span of one possession.

Campbell—back in net after sitting out Toronto’s previous matchup against Ottawa—made two big saves despite the heavy traffic in front of her to keep the game scoreless through the first period.

The visitors attempted to break the deadlock in the second, but their scoring chances were either launched wide of the net or disposed of by Toronto’s defence.

“We didn’t really give them much,” said Campbell on Toronto’s defence. “We locked it down back there and capitalized on our chances.”

On the other hand, Toronto continued to tally up shots on goal, with 15 in the period. New York failed to register a shot on goal in the first 15 minutes of the period.

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the second period and the game still scoreless, Toronto forward Maggie Connors took off on the left wing, beating two New York defenders en route to the net. Her short-side attempt beat Schroeder but not the iron.

A hooking penalty by Toronto forward Sarah Nurse re-activated New York’s quiet offence. For the first minute of the power-play, the puck didn’t escape Toronto’s half.

The combination of a united defensive presence and the heroics of Campbell, who saved a fierce slap shot and the attempted putback that followed, led to Toronto’s second successful penalty kill of the game.

“You’re just playing it one puck at a time,” said Campbell on her stellar performance in goal.

With three and a half minutes left in the period, Toronto finally broke the gridlock after Spooner faked out Schroeder to put the puck past the New York netminder on her backhand.

Spooner was set up by Miller and defender Allie Munroe for her fourth goal of the season.

“It was our job to take pucks to the net, and even if it was gonna be a dirty goal, just get pucks towards the net,” said Spooner.

Toronto continued to dominate in the third period, staying disciplined on the defensive end, leading to a plethora of goal-scoring opportunities.

After a series of tactful passes by Toronto, Spooner set up assistant captain Jocelyne Larocque with a cross-ice pass. Although Larocque missed the initial shot, Spooner recovered the puck and jammed it into the right corner of the net for her second goal of the night.

On the other end, Campbell continued to stay solid in her goal, finishing with 19 saves and the first shutout in PWHL Toronto history.

As the final horn rang, the 2,506 fans erupted in cheers, celebrating Toronto’s first-ever home win.

“I have to say we probably have the best fans…the crowds have been amazing and we’re pretty lucky,” said Spooner.

UP NEXT: After a week off, Toronto returns to action at home against Minnesota on Feb. 3. Puck drop is at 12:00 p.m.