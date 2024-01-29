Lancers leave Bold in the dust, pounce on powerplay to win 4-1

By Grace McAllister

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team fell 4-1 against the Windsor Lancers on Jan. 28 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The home side found themselves in penalty trouble throughout the afternoon and fourth-year Windsor forward Maggie Peterson potted two goals to extend the Bold’s losing streak to seven.

“I think our energy was pretty good, but [the] big challenge was definitely getting as many penalties as we did,” said fourth-year Bold forward Emily Baxter.

With the loss, the Bold sit in last place in the Ontario University Athletics East division with 11 points through 23 games.

One regulation win from both the York Lions and the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks will mathematically eliminate the Bold from playoff contention with three weeks left in the regular season.

Windsor started the game off strong, directing many shots on the net. Midway through the first period, Lancers third-year defender Elizabeth Coleman floated a shot above second-year TMU netminder Lauren Griffin’s blocker side to give the visitors the go-ahead goal.

Shortly after, Baxter evened the game on the powerplay with her 12th goal of the season.

Fifth-year defender Tori Butler sent a pass through the slot that was redirected in front by third-year forward Cailey Davis before the TMU captain roofed it past second-year Windsor goalie Cadence Petitclerc to tie the game up at one.

“[I’m] pleased with the offence that we generated and felt like we had a lot of good chances,” said head coach Lisa Haley.

Despite the tied score, the Lancers continued their strong forecheck to swing the momentum in their favour.

As a result of the visitors’ pressure, the Bold took three penalties in the middle frame.

After the Bold successfully killed off a bench minor for too many men, third-year defender Megan Breen and Baxter both took cross-checking penalties just 31 seconds apart.

Following both calls, Haley was visibly frustrated with the officials’ decision, resulting in several long conversations between the TMU coach and the referees.

“Both [of] the officials are great communicators, and I knew we could have a good discussion. I was asking for a bit of guidance from them, I felt like our players were starting to feel a little bit frustrated,” said Haley.

While the Bold successfully killed off the five-on-three, Peterson buried a goal against the Bold with 53 seconds left in the period and just two seconds after Baxter stepped out of the box to restore the Lancers lead.

“We tried to get back by fighting off the penalties but when they score it’s not the best. [We’ll be] trying to bring that energy back up and take it to the next shift,” said Baxter on the team’s penalty kill.

Despite the Bold’s attempt to push back, Lancers’ third-year defender Jessica Legault potted a goal early in the third period to put the visitors up by two.

TMU continued to find themselves in penalty trouble as fourth-year defender Abby DeCorby received a four-minute penalty for head contact with 8:37 left in regulation.

Windsor took advantage of the powerplay as Peterson netted her second of the game and put the game to rest.

“We have to put ourselves in positions to win hockey games and we did not do that,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: With their playoff spot on the line, the Bold look to grab a win against the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks at the Campus Ice Centre on Feb. 2. Puck-drop is set for 11 a.m.