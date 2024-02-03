Fedick ships Nipissing home with 21-point effort, TMU win second straight

By Noah Curitti

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team secured a 75-57 victory against the Nipissing Lakers on Feb. 2 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold controlled the game through all four quarters and were led by third-year forward Haley Fedick, who had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think Fedick is the soul of our team sometimes,” said Bold lead assistant coach Shae Dheensaw, filling in for head coach Carly Clarke who’s away on assignment with Canada Basketball’s senior women’s national team. “When she is rolling, it is hard for teams to stop us because she ignites everyone else.”

Third-year guard, Jayme Foreman and first-year forward Hailey Franco-DeRyck also chimed in for the home side en route to the victory. Foreman scored 15 points with 12 coming from beyond the arc, while Franco-DeRyck snagged 12 rebounds.

“I am so proud of her, she is one of my closest friends and we came onto this team together so I am proud to see her work ethic pay off,” said Foreman on Fedick’s performance. “It makes me so happy and excited for her.”

The Bold started strong in the first quarter causing the Lakers to make mistakes with some suffocating defence.

Nipissing relied heavily on the three-point ball as a result, whereas TMU was getting their baskets under the rim.

Late in the frame, TMU continued to play good defence while making four three-pointers to take a 25-17 lead heading into the second quarter.

“We always talk about what taking the first punch looks like and earlier on in the year our team talked about defence, so we found different ways to make sure that got done,” said Dheensaw. “That’s what got us to where we ended up.”

The Bold started the second quarter just the way they left off.

The home side found a way to get to the basket, draw fouls and continue their effectiveness on the defensive end to extend their lead to 10 points. While both teams traded shots and fouls in the middle of the frame, the three-ball started to impact both teams.

Fedick, Foreman and first-year Bold guard Catrina Garvey found their groove in the quarter, capped off a strong first-half display as the Bold took a 12-point lead into the break.

“I’m a shooter, so it was nice to get back in the rhythm and [the] groove of things and I was excited for them to go in,” said Foreman. “Once one goes in then I’m on a roll.”

The third quarter was very physical, as both teams committed multiple shooting fouls.

However, Fedick continued to be the team’s conductor on both sides of the court, communicating and setting her team up for opportunities.

“I think it is important for me to anchor,” said Fedick. “I’m usually guarding a lot of people and there is a lot of action, so I think it is important for me to tell everyone what is going on so we’re all connected in that way.”

The final quarter of play was more of the same from the Bold as their defence made it difficult for the Lakers to muster any type of comeback.

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

With the win, the Bold are now tied for first in the Ontario University Athletics central division with the Brock Badgers with a record of 13-4 as they near the tail end of the season.

“We try not to focus on other teams,” said Foreman. “At the end of the day, we just focus on us and do the best that we can do.”

On their first game of the weekend slate, TMU hosted a Black History Month night.

“It is important but it is also celebrating a very diverse team and very diverse staff along with learning and celebrating about what it means to be Black in Canada,” said Dheenshaw.

Along with Black History Month-branded shirts, the squad collectively decided to kneel for the Canadian national anthem prior to the game.

“It was 100 per cent a decision of their own,” added Dheenshaw.

The team plans to continue to wear the branded shirts and kneel for the remainder of February.

“We’ve made progress,” said Foreman. “But, it’s not over.”

UP NEXT: The Bold take on Laurentian Voyageurs at the MAC on Feb. 3. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.