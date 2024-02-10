The perfect Valentine’s cocktail

In the fourth video of our Drink of the Week series, Jake MacAndrew creates the Cosmopolitan.
What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a classic pink drink for you and a loved one—or just you! Love yourself!
Please consume and drink responsibly. Have a great weekend!
Produced by Vanessa Kauk
Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew
Edited and Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran
Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan
On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo
Drink Testers: Anastasia Blosser & Nalyn Tindall
Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay
