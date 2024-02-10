The perfect Valentine’s cocktail

In the fourth video of our Drink of the Week series, Jake MacAndrew creates the Cosmopolitan.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a classic pink drink for you and a loved one—or just you! Love yourself!

Please consume and drink responsibly. Have a great weekend!

Produced by Vanessa Kauk

Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew

Edited and Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran

Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan

On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo

Drink Testers: Anastasia Blosser & Nalyn Tindall

Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay