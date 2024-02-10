Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Konnor Killoran on February 10, 2024
The perfect Valentine’s cocktail

February 10, 2024

In the fourth video of our Drink of the Week series, Jake MacAndrew creates the Cosmopolitan.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a classic pink drink for you and a loved one—or just you! Love yourself!

Please consume and drink responsibly. Have a great weekend!

Produced by Vanessa Kauk
Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew
Edited and Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran
Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan
On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo
Drink Testers: Anastasia Blosser & Nalyn Tindall
Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay

