Posted by Vanessa Kauk on February 16, 2024 0 Comments
top left corner reads drink of the week, in the center is a man with long brown hair holding up an orange drink
(JERRY ZHANG/THE EYEOPENER)
All Multimedia Video

The Undercover Cocktail

February 16, 2024

This week on our Drink of the Week series, Jake MacAndrew creates the Shirley Temple and Shirley Ginger. This episode features a special guest star: our Editor-in-Chief, Negin Khodayari.

Please consume and drink responsibly. Have a great weekend!

Produced and Edited by Vanessa Kauk

Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew

Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran

Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan

Thumbnail: Jerry Zhang

On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo

Drink Tester: Negin Khodayari

Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay

