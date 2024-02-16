The Undercover Cocktail

This week on our Drink of the Week series, Jake MacAndrew creates the Shirley Temple and Shirley Ginger. This episode features a special guest star: our Editor-in-Chief, Negin Khodayari.
Please consume and drink responsibly. Have a great weekend!
Produced and Edited by Vanessa Kauk
Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew
Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran
Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan
Thumbnail: Jerry Zhang
On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo
Drink Tester: Negin Khodayari
Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay
