TMU hold on for win against lowly Laurentian

By Adriana Fallico

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team defeated the Laurentian Voyageurs 71-63 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) in a close match on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Bold are one win behind the Brock Badgers for first in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Central division and have one game in hand.

“I think we were resilient and persevering,” said lead assistant coach Shae Dheensaw. “The [Voyageurs] were just as much. It was toe-to-toe, but I think we stayed collected, we didn’t fall apart.”

The Bold also hosted their annual Shoot for the Cure game, a U SPORTS womens’ basketball breast cancer fundraiser initiative.

“Being able to understand that we are playing for something bigger than us, and that’s what the pink game is, just to bring awareness to something that’s bigger than basketball,” said Dheensaw.

The Voyageurs opened the game with momentum, keeping the Bold neutralized in the defensive zone. But the home side regained control. Thanks to fourth-year guard Kaillie Hall, who put up 10 points in the first quarter and had 22 points to finish the night, the Bold found their footing early.

“I’m super proud of our resilience,” said Hall. “I think that’s grown a lot, just keeping our composure in those moments. Obviously basketball is a game of ups and downs which is one of the reasons why we love it.”

Despite her dominant night, Hall credited her teammates for her success.

“That’s what the pink game is, just to bring awareness to something that’s bigger than basketball”

“My teammates are a huge part of everything we do here, and that showed tonight,” said Hall. “It’s great playing with so many talented players who can really score at all levels and adapt every single night against any opponent.”

Although the Bold carried their momentum into the second quarter, the Voyageurs remained competitive. Laurentian scored 19 points to the Bold’s 13 in the second—the most the visitors put up in a quarter.

First-year forward Hailey Franco-DeRyck contributed to the Bold’s success. She grabbed 15 rebounds on the night, adding to her season average of 10.6 prior to the game–second-most in the OUA.

Dheensaw spoke about the importance of playing as a whole throughout the game and how that shone through when the Bold were down.

“We’ve talked about not running around like a bunch of [individuals], but to run around as a unit, and I think we started to do that when things weren’t going our way,” said Dheensaw.

The Bold came out blazing to start the third quarter, sinking three straight three-pointers in a near two minute span, setting the tone for the rest of the game. They also baited the Voyageurs to commit four personal fouls.

The Bold maintained a small lead throughout the fourth quarter, but the Voyageurs cut the lead to two points off a three-pointer from third-year guard Megan Axiak with just under three minutes left. It was a tight final minutes as each team fought hard for every possession. Third-year TMU guard Jayme Foreman hit the dagger with just 1:01 remaining to make it a two-possession game, as the Bold ultimately grabbed the win.

UP NEXT: The Bold are taking a nine day break before heading on the road to play the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Feb. 9.