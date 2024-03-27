Finest frames of the year

By LeBron Pryce



This 2024 sports season has been both historic and electric from end to end. From heart-warming to heart-aching, the sports photo team here at The Eyeopener delivered all-star performances throughout the season capturing these moments.

Here are the finest frames from the year:

A Bright Future

(KONNOR KILLORAN/THE EYEOPENER)

On Jan. 26 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), the Women’s Professional Hockey League (PWHL) added a page to the history books. With Toronto’s first-ever win at home, they reigned over New York in a 2-0 victory. Walking off the ice victorious, Natalie Spooner is pictured passing a puck to eager fans in the stands. The team continues to trailblaze in the standings during these infant stages of the PWHL.



T-TIME

(MATTHEW LIN/THE EYEOPENER)

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold went airborne at the MAC in their blowout over the Humber Hawks, on Sept. 29, 2023. First-year guard Kobe Charles put up 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in the game. He capped off a solid second-half display with a major dunk during the third quarter in an all-time hype moment.

Hometown Hero

(NATHAN GERSON/THE EYEOPENER)

Raising her arms in celebration of her highly anticipated Canadian homecoming on Dec. 20, 2023, Aaliyah Edwards, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball forward, welcomed the love and support flying towards her from the fans. Edwards scored the most points of the night as heartfelt emotions were in the air.

A Falcon’s Eye View

(SAMMY KOGAN/THE EYEOPENER)

TMU men’s hockey closed out their regular season on a hot streak—winning seven of their last nine regular season games to earn a first-round bye. In their opening playoff match on Feb. 21, they fell behind one goal to the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks but stormed back to secure a 4-1 win. Forward Jackson Doherty and goaltender Kai Edmonds embraced each other in front of the net in celebration of the victory.

One Last Time

(LEBRON PRYCE/THE EYEOPENER)

On Feb. 9, 2024, there were tears of joy amongst the Bold women’s volleyball team at the MAC. In three thrilling sets, TMU reigned victorious in their matchup against the Trent Excalibur. In a cinematic finish, fourth-year hitter Britney Veltman subbed in with her knee brace strapped on for the match-winning point. She defied all odds by helping the Bold find their victory despite a knee injury, and celebrated the moment with her teammates, with their arms reaching for the sky.

Out of Bounds

(SAMMY KOGAN/THE EYEOPENER)

The TMU women’s basketball team faced Queen’s Gaels at the MAC during Winter Homecoming on Jan. 19, 2024. Excitement stirred the bleachers as both teams played physically from end-to-end in the Queen’s victory—consistently putting their bodies on the line and diving for loose balls. The Bold aimed to redeem themselves in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs but fell short again to the Gaels who ended their season with a 67-49 win.

Icebreaker

(LEBRON PRYCE/THE EYEOPENER)

On Jan. 18, 2024, there was a war on the MAC’s ice. In a bold and unforgiving fashion, TMU left with a 7-1 victory over the Golden Hawks. From end to end, the rink was filled with physical play and exchanges of words. Post-whistle altercations to this extent are a rare sight in U Sports hockey, so fans were in for a treat during a brawl between third-year TMU defenceman Joe Rupoli and Golden Hawks first-year forward Caleb Petrie.

Trials & Tribulations

(JONAS IBACH/THE EYEOPENER)

Reactions from the TMU men’s basketball team after their loss on Feb. 21 in their lone playoff matchup were reflective, with the sting of defeat remaining visible. Coming off a road win the weekend prior, TMU felt as if momentum was on their side to continue their post-season push past the opening round. However, McMaster had different plans, putting the Bold’s season to a halt that night in their 74-67 victory and breaking the hearts of the TMU squad.