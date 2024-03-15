Gallagher sends TMU to nationals semi-final in double overtime win over Calgary

By Ilyas Hussein

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team’s quest for a national championship lives on.

The Bold advanced to the semi-final of the 2024 U Sports men’s hockey national tournament with a 2-1 double overtime win against the Calgary Dinos at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on March 14.

Fourth-year forward Carson Gallagher punched the Bold’s ticket with the game-winning goal less than five minutes into the fifth period of play.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Gallagher.

The Courtice, Ont. product brought the TMU crowd to its feet as he rifled a shot from the left faceoff circle past second-year Dinos netminder Carl Tetachuck’s blocker side to secure the win.

Gallagher has caught fire in the post-season for TMU, potting three goals in the Ontario University Athletics playoffs—enough for second-highest on the team in the post-season. He added the biggest goal of his TMU career on Thursday night.

“There’s been several nights where he’s the best player on the ice in our opinion, so to see him get it I think was very fitting,” said TMU head coach Johnny Duco.

Five days after their loss in the Queen’s Cup final in double overtime, the Bold now find themselves on the right side of the scoreboard.

Midway through the first period, fourth-year Bold forward Zach Roberts was sent to the penalty box for a roughing minor following a post-whistle scrum where both sides exchanged pleasantries.

On the ensuing man advantage, the Dinos quickly netted the game’s opening strike. A fluttering point shot from third-year forward Jaeger White deflected off third-year Bold defenceman Joe Rupoli and past second-year goaltender Kai Edmonds to give Calgary the lead.

With under two minutes to go in the frame, third-year Bold defenceman Ryan Wells found the equalizer for the hosts. Wells tied the game with a blast from the blue line that whipped past Tetachuck—much to the delight of the TMU crowd.

“I just let it go. Good things will happen sometimes and luckily it went in,” said Wells.

Both sides had scoring looks in an evenly played middle frame, but neither could add to the scoreboard.

“I’m sure a lot of people wanted to go to bed, but I just saw an opening and shot it”

In the third, each side precariously prodded in search of the go ahead goal. However, both goalies held down the fort for the respective squads. Edmonds finished with a career-high 51 saves on the night.

“Kai is the backbone of our team,” said Wells. “An unbelievable game by him again, so I couldn’t be happier for him.”

After a tense first overtime period, Gallagher finally broke the stalemate in double overtime to the sound of a pop alongside a sigh of relief from the raucous crowd.

“I’m sure a lot of people wanted to go to bed, but I just saw an opening and shot it,” said Gallagher.

TMU will take on the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds in the semi-final at the MAC on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Reds disposed of the Brock Badgers with a 4-0 win in the afternoon’s quarterfinal matchup.

The Reds—who haven’t lost a game in over a year—are the reigning national champions and have won four national titles in the past six full seasons.

“We’ve played them lots over the years, so we know how good they are,” said Duco. “We know the margin of error is zero…we’re going to need our top players to bring their A-game.”

UNB fans made their support clear for the top-ranked team in the tournament with a fiery crowd in their game on Thursday.

Duco said he “imagines the building is going to be rocking” in TMU’s matchup against them on Saturday afternoon.

“I really challenge the TMU fans, the Toronto community, to come out here and support our team,” said Duco. “Let’s drown out the red.”

UP NEXT: UNB and TMU will play for a chance to go to the gold medal game of the 2024 U Cup on Saturday.