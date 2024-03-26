Soundbites of the season

By Hannah Sabaratnam

Quotes are a must-have in any story. They provide the context and emotion necessary to bring fans closer to the action.

Here at The Eyeopener, we all know the clichés that athletes and coaches tend to give during post-game interviews. But sometimes, after a hard-fought win or a devastating loss, they can be quite candid about what took place in-game or even crack a joke.

This year, we’ve had all types of quotes—ranging from emotional to spicy to hilarious. Here are some of the best soundbites from the 2023-2024 season.

Shannon Harris

“You just have to get through it…shit happens, you just have to push,” said Bold women’s hockey goalie Shannon Harris.

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold entered their match against the Western Mustangs on a six-game losing streak. The Bold struggled in the first period, resulting in the Mustangs leading 2-0 just five minutes into the game. While TMU almost made a comeback in the third period, they couldn’t score the equalizer.

Although Harris wasn’t referring to what some people may be thinking of, she expressed her “never give up” attitude and the resilience the team needed to persevere through tough times.

Kyle Bollers

“Today we were on the ice and he was like ‘Hey man, I’m scoring four goals tonight,’” said Bold men’s hockey forward Kyle Bollers on his teammate Kevin Gursoy’s mindset coming into the game.

Prior to watching the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena the night before, Gursoy told Bollers they were both going to score four goals in their next game.

During the Leafs’ game, Mitch Marner scored a hat-trick, prompting Gursoy to suggest Marner’s three-goal game was a sign for them.

Marner’s hat-trick indeed proved to foreshadow the Bold’s game as Gursoy scored three goals against the Lakehead Thunderwolves—one off from his prediction. Bollers didn’t find the back of the net—but he did manage to earn an assist each time Gursoy buried the puck in the back of the net.

Marsei Caston

“If this basketball stuff doesn’t work I don’t know what’s going to work for me,” said Bold men’s basketball guard Marsei Caston. “I got to get paid off basketball, I’m not trying to work no nine-to-five.”

In an 87-66 win against McMaster’s Marauders, Caston tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. On the other side of the court, he earned two steals and a block. His strong defence contributed to the overall performance of the team and aided them to victory.

Caston had a winding basketball career before coming to TMU. Yet he’s dedicated to making his passion work because his love of the game goes beyond the boxscore.

Chris Campoli

“Once the whistle blows, there are no friends anymore and I see everybody as an enemy,” said Bold men’s soccer midfielder Chris Campoli.

After defeating the Trent Excalibur in the opening round of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) men’s soccer playoffs, Campoli and the Bold looked forward to taking on the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks.

Campoli had played three seasons with the Ridgebacks before he transferred to TMU for 2023.

In an intense match, Ramin Mohammadi, the head coach of the Ridgebacks wasn’t happy to welcome Campoli back to his former stomping grounds. Yet, Campoli’s competitive nature allowed him to see past his former relationships since he and his teammates were on a mission to take care of business.

The Ridgebacks started the game strong, gaining a 1-0 lead. However, the Bold pushed back with Campoli scoring the tying goal. After both teams couldn’t break through, a penalty shootout was needed to crown a winner.

As the 2023 OUA leader in goals, Campoli had the first penalty shot for the Bold while Mohammadi threw some strong words his way. But, Campoli missed and the Ridgebacks would come out on top, putting an end to the bitter game.

Blayre Turnbull

“Towards the end of the game, there was close to a minute left and they were cheering so loud that Minnesota couldn’t hear that they were offside,” said Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Toronto forward Blayre Turnbull.

At the beginning of 2024, the PWHL commenced their inaugural season at TMU’s Mattamy Athletic Centre against New York. All home games sold out before the season started, adding to the excitement of a new women’s hockey league.

Moving into their matchup on Feb. 3 against Minnesota, the fans kept the momentum going and brought the noise with them. It reached a point where Turnbull and other players could no longer hear what was happening on the ice.