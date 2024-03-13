TMU students showcase artwork ‘NOVA’ at Winter Stations 

By Dana Kleiman

Four Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) architectural science students are among this year’s winners of the design competition, Winter Stations, on display until the first week of April. Started in 2014, Winter Stations is a Toronto-based international architectural design competition that “invites the international design and art community to reimagine the lifeguard stations along the city’s east end beaches for the winter,” according to the competition’s website.

This year’s theme, Resonance, led to the creation of NOVA—a product of TMU architectural science students Nathaniel Barry, Luca Castellan, Emily Lensin and Jake Levy—supervised by associate chair of architectural science Vincent Hui. NOVA stands as an innovative design filled with creativity, inviting users to engage with their surroundings and access panoramic views of the beach.

COURTESY OF DEAN ROUMANIS, GABRIEL BOSCA, JAKE LEVY AND ARIEL WEISS)

With the four team members taking on different tasks, they worked together effortlessly to make NOVA a reality. Additionally, 18 eager first and second-year students also joined in, helping out at different stages of the project.

“Creating NOVA was all about creativity and teamwork,” said Lensin. “Everyone brought something special to the table, and together we overcame challenges to make something truly amazing.”

While difficult at times, the NOVA team was aided by the fact that two of their members—Levy and Castellan—had participated in Winter Stations before—their past experiences being incredibly helpful in tackling the project’s obstacles.

“We actually just embraced it, and it was very fun”

“My role allowed me to closely observe the design leads throughout the entire project lifecycle, from the schematic phase to post-construction,” explained Levy in a written statement to The Eyeopener. “This unique vantage point gave me valuable insights into the intricacies of successfully delivering a project.”

Levy explained that NOVA’s design ethos—based on this year’s theme of Resonance—honoured past Winter Stations installations while pushing boundaries with innovative materials and forms. Specifically, their design was influenced by former Winter Stations pieces—Snowcone, Lithoform, and S’winter Stations. NOVA celebrated textiles as a unique fabrication method and integrated 3D printing for rapid assembly. The design aimed to create an immersive experience, inviting viewers to contemplate the stars, water and beach. Despite the challenges of working with difficult fabric, the team spent at least 15 hours a week sewing.

“It wasn’t something we learned along the way,” explained Lensin. “We actually just embraced it, and it was very fun.”

Visitors can now view NOVA and its fellow Winter Stations installations at Woodbine Beach until the first week of April.

(VIDEO COURTESY OF NICHOLAS KISIL)