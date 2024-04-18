1,847 TMU employees soaking up the sun in this year’s Sunshine List

By Jake MacAndrew

Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) number of employees on the Ontario government’s Public Sector Salary Disclosure, commonly known as the “Sunshine List,” increased compared to last year.

This year, 1,847 TMU employees were listed as making over $100,000 in 2023, a 12.55 per cent increase from the 1,641 employees that made the list in 2022.

Of the TMU employees on the Sunshine List, 476 earned over $200,000. 13 employees earned over $300,000.

The highest paid employee at TMU in 2023 was President Mohamed Lachemi with an annual salary of $444,475.04. His salary increased $17,501.92 from the previous year.

Anver Saloojee, a professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration, made $356,213.96—a 28.8 per cent increase from 2022. The second highest paid employee at TMU.

Daphne Taras, professor and former dean of the Ted Rogers School of Management was the third highest paid TMU employee. She made $347,806.33 in 2022—a 10.7 per cent increase from the year prior when she served as dean.

In 2022, second and third place were held by the since-former vice-president university advancement and alumni relations Ian Mishkel and special advisor to the president, equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization curriculum transformation Jennifer Simpson, respectively.

Each year since 1996, the provincial government releases a list of all public sector employees who have earned more than $100,000 in the previous year before tax and without benefits.

The list includes the employee’s name, employer, salary, position and tax benefits they earn in the calendar year.

Adjusted for inflation, $100,000 in 1996 would be equal to $180,249.72 in 2024. The average salary of an Ontarian is $55,500, according to Statistics Canada.

Here is TMU’s top 10 biggest salary earners in 2023:

1. Mohamed Lachemi, president: $444,475.04

2. Anver Saloojee, professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration: $356,213.96

3. Daphne Taras, professor and former dean of the Ted Rogers School of Management: $347,806.33

4. Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano, provost and vice-president, academic: $346,550.65

5. Donna Young, dean of the Faculty of Law: $339,966.71

6. Thomas Duever, dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science: $322,259.17

7. David Cramb, dean of the Faculty of Science: $308,894.95

8. Jennifer Simpson, special advisor to the president, equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization curriculum transformation: $308,790.04

9. Wendy Cukier, professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy: $308,021.92

10. Pria Nippak, associate professor and interim director of Health Services Management at TRSM: $305,063.92

View the 2023 disclosure here.