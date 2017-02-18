The shortcomings of academic accommodation

By Annie Arnone

I remember the first time I saw a therapist. I was 16 and she asked me whether or not I had taken antidepressants before. I guess I showed all of the signs of a young teenager suffering from depressive disorder. I said, “no,” walked out of her office and never spoke a word of my possible diagnosis to anyone—I was scared of being different, as 16-year-olds are. I decided I’d never see that therapist again.

Two years later, in my first year of university, I felt trapped under my sheets—like I woke up chained to my bed. Every day, the question I was asked in that therapy session loomed over my head, but I did everything I could to ignore it—I still wasn’t taking anti-depressants. I slept for most of the day, skipped classes and paired my anxiety attacks with my nightly routine.

In my second year, I stopped getting excited. I stopped trying to hide that I was depressed—I’d sit in my mom’s Volvo and ramble about what I hated, and all the time I spent crying. I needed help, but I didn’t know where to go. I was drowning in school work that I didn’t care about and spent all of my time surrounding myself with people because I didn’t know how to be alone.

In December of that year, I was given an official diagnosis of severe depressive disorder. My doctor handed me a bottle of antidepressants and anxiety medication. I failed a class.

I applied for medical academic accommodation and was denied because I missed my deadline.

I sat in my academic advisor’s office, begging her to take a look at my medical documentation. I gave her all of the information I had about my diagnosis. I provided her with every side-effect my medication had on me. She told me that there was nothing else she could do, that she was sorry, but my submission was too late.

The academic accommodation process works like this: you fill out a form outlining what “medical illness” you have (before a certain date of the year, apparently—which is not stated on the academic accommodation website), the centre informs your professors that you have said illness (which remains unnamed), and the accommodations are granted to you via admin, after a meeting of some sort. It’s super great in theory but, unfortunately, none of those steps seemed to apply to a newly diagnosed patient, like myself.