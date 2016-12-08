Ryerson President pens letter and wish list to Santa

By Kent Clark
Through a freedom of information request, The Eyeopener has obtained a copy of Ryerson President Mohamed Lachemi’s latest letter to Santa Claus.
Lachemi refused to comment on the list saying only “I hope you shit-disturbers at the Lieopener all get coal in your stockings this year.”
With transparency in mind, the paper has decided to publish Lachemi’s letter in full:
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a pretty good boy this year and could use some holiday gifts. Here’s a list of suggestions:
Five-hundred lint rollers to get all that hair off the SLC’s chairs
vis GIPHY
Thirty-thousand mobile hotspots so we don’t have to fix Ryerson’s wifi
via GIPHY
A Google Chrome extension that blocks websites containing the phrase “student debt”
via GIPHY
Fire alarms that explode if students pull them during exams
via GIPHY
A new name for Balzac’s (I just realized it sounds like “ball sacks”)
via GIPHY
Support beams for the RAC (just in case)
via GIPHY
Non-descript buzzwords for future zones
via GIPHY
An invitation to Sheldon Levy’s exclusive cottage New Year’s party
via GIPHY
Someone who kinda looks like Drake to make up for 6 Fest
via GIPHY
“Zootopia” on Bluray
via GIPHY
I’ll be sure to leave some cookies by my model train set.
Sincerely,
Mo Mo