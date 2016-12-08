Ryerson President pens letter and wish list to Santa

Fun December 8, 2016December 28, 2016 Fun Editor
The cover of a letter with Santa's address on the cover

Illustration: Skyler Ash

By Kent Clark

Through a freedom of information request, The Eyeopener has obtained a copy of Ryerson President Mohamed Lachemi’s latest letter to Santa Claus.

Lachemi refused to comment on the list saying only “I hope you shit-disturbers at the Lieopener all get coal in your stockings this year.”

With transparency in mind, the paper has decided to publish Lachemi’s letter in full:

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a pretty good boy this year and could use some holiday gifts. Here’s a list of suggestions:

Five-hundred lint rollers to get all that hair off the SLC’s chairsgiphy

vis GIPHY

Thirty-thousand mobile hotspots so we don’t have to fix Ryerson’s wifi

via GIPHY

A Google Chrome extension that blocks websites containing the phrase “student debt”

via GIPHY

Fire alarms that explode if students pull them during exams

 

via GIPHY

A new name for Balzac’s (I just realized it sounds like “ball sacks”)

via GIPHY

Support beams for the RAC (just in case)

via GIPHY

Non-descript buzzwords for future zones

via GIPHY

An invitation to Sheldon Levy’s exclusive cottage New Year’s party

via GIPHY

Someone who kinda looks like Drake to make up for 6 Fest

via GIPHY

“Zootopia” on Bluray

via GIPHY

 I’ll be sure to leave some cookies by my model train set.

Sincerely,

Mo Mo

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Fun Editor

Leave a Reply

*