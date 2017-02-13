Private messages confirm RSU president prompted a walkout during Holocaust education motion at SAGM

By Alanna Rizza

The Eyeopener has confirmed that Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) president Obaid Ullah was involved in a planned walk-out at the RSU Semi-Annual General Meeting (SAGM) on Nov. 29.

The walk-out happened during the presentation of the motion for the RSU to organize a Holocaust education week. Samantha Cooper, a member of Hillel at Ryerson, proposed the motion and made an amendment to have the event be focused solely on the education of the Holocaust, and no other genocides.

According to screenshots obtained by The Eye, Ullah sent messages to multiple people at the SAGM to leave the room so quorum would be lost. According to the screenshots, the messages were sent on Nov. 29 between 9:39 and 9:42 p.m.

One of the screenshots was sent to The Eye by a student who asked to remain anonymous. The screenshot was of Ullah asking the student to “please leave.”

RSU vice-president equity Tamara Jones sent The Eye another screenshot of a message Ullah sent to the RSU executive team asking them to “lose quorum.”

“I never asked students to leave the meeting because of the motion. Any accusations that I do not support the Jewish Community is unfortunate,” Ullah wrote in an email. “I have always taken an effort to be there for the Jewish community.”

“As President of the RSU it is my job to be inclusive to all members, and I have fulfilled that to the best of my ability. I supported the Holocaust Education Week motion in the December board meeting, and if I did not support the motion I would have been open about it, and talked to board members about my concerns. It makes no sense for me to ask to lose quorum, and then pass it at a board level.”

The Eye reported that at around 9:40 p.m., the Holocaust education motion was being presented.

now discussing a motion for the RSU to celebrate the official Canadian Holocaust Education Week @theeyeopener #RSUSAGM — alanna (@AlannaRizza) November 30, 2016

It was also reported that a significant number of students were walking out immediately before and during the Holocaust education motion. Quorum was recounted twice and was officially lost at 10:03 p.m. The motion was later passed at an RSU board meeting.

QUORUM HAS BEEN LOST. The remaining items on the agenda are pushed to the next @RyeSU board meeting @theeyeopener #RSUSAGM — alanna (@AlannaRizza) November 30, 2016

Following the SAGM, multiple news outlets, including the Toronto Star, reported on the incident, deeming it anti-Semitic. Ryerson also released a statement.

“This as an example of anti-Zionism linking to anti-Semitism,” said a member of Students Supporting Israel (SSI), who asked to remain anonymous. Another SSI member, who also asked to remain anonymous, said Ullah reached out to SSI after the SAGM. “He expressed his support for our motion and we really felt he was being genuine,” said the member. Ullah later confirmed he did meet with SSI.

However, when the SSI members saw screenshots of Ullah asking people to leave the SAGM, they said they felt the Ryerson Jewish community was “manipulated.”

The SSI members said Ullah continuously met with SSI to ask for help with his RSU election campaign. An SSI member said the group had previously supported slates Ullah has been a part of, including the Transform slate from the RSU elections in 2015-2016, and the Spark slate from the recent election. “We have helped [Ullah] and his slate in the past by mobilizing Jewish students who wouldn’t otherwise vote,” said the SSI member.

Jones said she went to the bathroom when the Holocaust education motion was being presented and that she didn’t check her messages because she turned off the notifications. Jones said when she finally saw the message, she “didn’t put two and two together.”

“I was focused more on addressing the issues among the students in the audience and providing support.”

RSU vice-president education Victoria Morton said she was disoriented when she received the message because the motion calling for her resignation was prior to the Holocaust education motion. “It was just shocking to me that this motion was controversial because it never occurred to me at the time that there was going to be this much disagreement with it,” said Morton. “It didn’t occur to me until this month that Obaid could be [involved].”

Jones said the RSU met with members of Hillel at Ryerson and SSI to discuss how they could be supported on campus following the SAGM. “There’s a lot less talk about anti-Semitism than there is about Islamophobia within the equity service centres,” Jones said. “And that’s something we need to actively work on.”

Harman Singh, vice-president student life and events, and Neal Muthreja, vice-president operations, did not respond to questions prior to publication.