Monib Baray is smashing through Ryerson’s esports scene

McGill’s team still had three players left and was ahead 10 stocks (lives) to Baray’s four.

The next five minutes of the 10-person “crew battle”—which pits a five-player team with 20 lives between them against another—resembled a four-on-one fast break in basketball, Baray’s favourite sport. Somehow, the lifeblood of Ryerson esports planted his virtual green heel with Luigi and held off McGill’s united attack.

Baray punched, kicked and wavedashed with the game’s 13th-ranked character, mounting a momentous comeback. He defeated three of his opponents and played down to one stock each against the opposing team’s last player before finally falling to the McGill assault.

It was a performance similar to killing a four- on-one penalty in hockey—for an entire period. “I played them down to one stock,” said Baray. “I almost did it, but then I choked.” Baray is a 20-year-old, third-year computer science major at Ryerson and the captain of the school’s Melee team. He’s also the former captain of the Dota 2 team, which disbanded last year due to a lack of interest and commitment, according to Baray. Outside of school, he plays on a competitive Dota 2 squad named Team Red and ranked among the top 50 Dota 2 players in the world.

He’s also currently the eighth-ranked SSBM player in Ontario, despite weakening himself by playing with Luigi instead of top- ranked characters like Sheik or Falco. Luigi is just who Baray is most comfortable playing.

It’s a factor that Connor Lee, who runs the Melee team at Ryerson, said potentially holds Baray back. It’s like trying to play golf without top-of-the-line equipment or knowledge of the course you’re playing, a type of handicap that simply never happens in conventional sports. Dota 2 is the popular sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA) and is considered a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, similar to League of Legends. In Dota 2, five-player teams select individual heroes that they believe work well together. The goal of the game is similar to classic capture-the-flag and tower defense games.