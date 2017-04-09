MASS EXODUS 2017: Da Thao Chu draws from post-Soviet culture

By Sarah Krichel

Growing up in post-Soviet Russia, Da Thao Chu pulled her latest fashion inspiration from her childhood memories struggling with poverty.



Over time, she realized how heavily she was impacted by her family’s financial hardships. When she moved to Canada four years ago to pursue fashion design at Ryerson, she was by herself with no one to turn to for the first month. But that’s when she really confided in fashion.

“I miss my family immensely,” she says.

Da Thao wanted to challenge herself for this year’s Mass Exodus show. Her line, 0/1, attempts to reflect the poverty and hand-me-down culture she grew up in contrast “broke student” aesthetic.

Models walked down the runway dressed in oversized clothes and distressed denim with geometric makeup on their faces.

Gallery photos by Sarah Krichel