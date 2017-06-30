Four Ryerson athletes to represent Canada at 2017 Universiade

By Brent Smyth

Four Ryerson athletes were named to the 2017 Summer Universiade men’s soccer and volleyball teams, U Sports announced Thursday.

Raheem Rose, Praveen Ahilan and Marko Miketic will represent Canada in the soccer competition, while Lucas Coleman will suit up for the Canadian men’s volleyball squad for the second time in his career, first playing in South Korea in 2015.

The Universiade tournament is the largest multi-sport event in the world aside from the Olympics, and it’s the largest athletic competition for university athletes.

Despite not being on Ryerson’s team for two years, Miketic was still tapped to compete after continuing his studies in Business Management.

Coleman received a second chance to play for a national team this summer, after rolling his ankle at the tryouts for Canada’s senior B team.

The games are set to take place August 19 to 30 in Taipei City, Taiwan.