LeBron James exercised at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre this weekend

By Bryan Meler

NBA superstar LeBron James took his talents to Ryerson University during the long weekend.

While on a brief visit to Toronto, James attended the Caribbean Carnival and hung out with Toronto rapper Drake. But for the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the work on the court never ends.

James workedout at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Monday. Earlier on the weekend he was also seen in the Kerr Hall gym reportedly looking for an open workout space.

True greatness makes dreams come true for others!!

Thanks @KingJames pic.twitter.com/gMTaqxGm9Y — Roy Rana (@Roy_Rana) August 7, 2017

My man @shahab29 is working on recruiting @KingJames to @RyersonRamsMBB, more to come on this BREAKING story. pic.twitter.com/SlImrY2kT3 — Jordan Henry (@Jor_Henry) August 5, 2017

James skipped university after getting drafted first overall by Cleveland in 2003 straight out of his senior year of high school.

No word yet if he’ll be suiting up for the Rams on opening night.