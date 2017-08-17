Rams captain Ammanuel Diressa selected to Canada Basketball’s senior men’s AmeriCup training camp

By Midilan Sivayoganathan

Ryerson Rams captain Ammanuel Diressa has been selected to join Canada Basketball’s senior men’s training camp in preparation for the FIBA AmeriCup 2017. FIBA is an association that governs international basketball competitions.

Diressa joins 18 other athletes who will attend the training camp at the BioSteel Centre in Toronto from Aug. 19 – 24. The six-day event will also serve as a selection camp.

The AmeriCup starts immediately after camp on Aug. 25 and ends on Sept. 3. The tournament will include America’s 12 best national basketball teams.

“We are excited to begin our journey to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with the first test being the FIBA AmeriCup 2017,” said Canada basketball head coach Roy Rana.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to represent our country, look forward to competing for an Americas Championship and build towards November with an even deeper pool of talent.”

Diressa has spent the last two seasons with the Rams and Rana, who’s been the head coach at Ryerson since 2009. In 2016-17, they were able to capture the Rams’ first national silver medal after defending their provincial title.

During the summer, Rana also helped guide Canada’s U19 roster to gold at the 2017 World Cup, the country’s first in any professional basketball event.

Together, Rana and Diressa will now get ready to go against the United States Virgin Islands on Aug. 27 as part of the Group B bracket at AmeriCup. Canada is currently ranked 8th in the Americas and 24th globally, and is also currently scheduled to play Argentina and Venezuela.

The 19-man roster that was announced for the AmeriCup also features two NBA pros in Joel Anthony and Andrew Nicholson.

After the AmeriCup, Canada will look to qualify for a berth in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Rana is set to coach in the tournament’s first two qualifiers windows, which will take place in November and February.

With the Rams’ season starting on Oct. 27, it is still unknown whether or not Diressa will join Canada at the World Cup qualifiers.

“The FIBA AmeriCup 2017 is an opportunity for the program to assess our athlete pool and identify players to potentially join the team for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers in November,” said Jay Triano, head coach of Canada’s men’s national team program.