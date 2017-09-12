Kicking the bad habits early

I don’t have much space, so I’ll try to be convincing in as few words as possible. You (and I) need to change our ways, before it’s too late in the year to turn back on our promises.

You now have a chance with these first weeks of school to get yourself into a routine and stick to it for the remainder of the semester.

We all love to complain about our bad habits. Not sleeping right, not eating right, not working out, not taking care of our bodies in general.

Somehow this brings us joy and I can’t explain why. We get satisfaction from knowing we are worse off than the next person.