Kyle Stewart’s Last Run

After getting home from a soccer practice in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica in 2005, everything that had been bothering him up until that moment reached a breaking point; he was furious. He left his bedroom and ran to the living room where his mother sat busy on the computer.

“I’m done with this crap,” said the then-14-year-old.

Stewart tried to explain his outburst, but his mother just wasn’t getting it. He knew he should end the argument before he said something he’d regret, so he stormed back to his room. All he wanted to do was punch something—hard.

That season, Stewart felt personally attacked by his high school coach and didn’t feel like an important member of the team. His uncle was heavily involved within the school, but even so, the coach assured Stewart a roster spot was anything but guaranteed. Stewart cried, and began not only questioning his return to the team, but to the game of soccer itself.

He paced back and forth in his room when, suddenly, his stepfather Arsenio Andrade—whom he lovingly refers to as dad—walked in and told him, “Put on some jeans, we’re going out.”

Stewart sat in the car in silence beside Andrade, not sure where they were going. Neither of them said a word.

“I remember thinking I was in big trouble because it was so quiet,” said Stewart, now 26 and preparing for his final season with Ryerson’s soccer team.

Finally, the pair sat down at a restaurant, and the seemingly unbreakable silence was broken.

Stewart explained he didn’t like how his coach treated him. He was ready to quit. Andrade didn’t try to convince him to keep playing, he just listened while Stewart vented.

“Whether you play or not, [your mother and I] don’t want you to regret your decision and we don’t like the idea of you giving up on something you like,” Andrade said.

Stewart then realized he was taking an easy way out.

“If my dad didn’t handle it the way that he had, I think I would’ve been done soccer for good,” said Stewart, 12 years older and wiser.

It’s hard to believe there was ever a time when the gritty, irrepressible veteran was ready to walk away from the game completely. He tried out for the Rams three times and served as the equipment manager before making the team; in other words, Stewart is far from a quitter.