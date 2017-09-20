On the mound, in my head

All I needed was one out; I couldn’t even throw one strike.

Similar to my battle with depression in general, my pitching struggles came out of nowhere, and I felt like there was nothing I could do to beat it. I wasn’t myself, things weren’t going the way I wanted them to, and in a matter of minutes, my confidence—something I thought I’d never lose—was gone.

“Baseball used to be natural. When I was depressed, it wasn’t”

It’s amazing what you convince yourself of in times like these: I’m not good enough. I deserve this—I did something wrong and this is my punishment.

Any sense of negativity becomes true. You tell yourself this is the lowest you’ve ever felt and it’s not going to get better. You think back to good memories and say they don’t matter. And with all this going on in my head, I still had to pitch and prove to my coach he could trust me on the mound in the ninth inning.

My former solace was now a part of the problem. On the field, I told myself the inning would never end, and even if it did that the next time out on the mound would only be worse. I almost hit a couple batters, tossed several pitches way outside and, at one point, threw nine balls in a row. My anxiety rose with each missed pitch, forcing me to abandon my curveball.

I decided to just throw fastballs and hope for a pop-fly. Five batters later, I threw a heater and the batter laced it up the middle. It zoomed past me, and I prayed my middle infielders would make the out, and thankfully, they did. I took my glove off, put my head down and walked off the mound. And just like that, I was back in the dugout surrounded by my teammates, and I no longer felt alone.

Luke Bellus is a third-year journalism student.