Photo Gallery: Invictus Games flag tour stops by Ryerson’s MAC ahead of competition

By Denise Paglinawan

The 2017 Invictus Games flag tour made a stop at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) Thursday.

The event at the MAC featured Canadian Armed Forces veteran Chris Munro as a flag bearer. Munro is a Ryerson alumni and now the coordinator of the university’s Spanning the Gaps program, which focuses on helping adults pursue their post-secondary education.

Ryerson’s president Mohamed Lachemi, athletics director Ivan Joseph and the Rams’ mascot Eggy were all present for the ceremony, which included Vimy, the Invictus Games’ mascot.

The MAC will be hosting five sports including indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and powerlifting between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

The Invictus Games are known to be the only international adaptive sport event for ill, wounded, or injured soldiers and veteran service members. Established by Prince Harry, the annual adaptive competition aims to promote sport as a means of rehabilitation for those who are wounded as a result of service.