Rams blanked for second-straight match, lose to top-ranked Ridgebacks

By Matthew Chin

Ryerson’s womens’ soccer team came up short against the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) Ridgebacks Saturday afternoon, falling 2-0 after the team’s defence floundered early on at Downsview Park.

Only nine minutes into the first half, Ridgebacks midfielder Nicole Zajac opened the scoring, and just 10 minutes later, UOIT’s Taijah Henderson added a goal of her own.

The Rams fought back hard from then on, but could never get a shot past UOIT’s Victoria Savage.

After being crushed 6-0 by the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Sept. 2, Saturday’s result was far from what the team, or their coaches, was looking for.

“Today’s game was a prime example of where some key errors at key times just led to goals,” said Tina Cook, Ryerson’s associate coach.

After their lacklustre start, the Rams’ BreAnah Webster and Victoria Watson had decent chances to put their team on the board, but it just was not Ryerson’s day on the pitch.

The Ridgebacks improved to 4-0 on the young season, and now sit atop the OUA East standings with 12 points. Through five games, Ryerson is in fifth in the division, with a record of 2-2-1.

Cook knows her team can do better, and thinks that as the season goes on, their fortunes will change.

“We just have to roll with it and keep getting better as games go by,” she said.

UP NEXT: On Sunday, the Rams will face the winless Trent Excalibur at Downsview Park. In four losses this season, Trent has been outscored 14-5, and they currently sit in last place in the OUA East. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.