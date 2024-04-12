Meet your Fall 2024 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF FALL 2024!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Joshua Chang (@_joshuachang)
News Editors
Lillie Coussée (@lcoussee_)
Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)
Jerry Zhang
Photo Editors
Sammy Kogan (@KoganSammy)
LeBron Pryce (@man.like.bron)
Saif Khan (@khn._saif)
Arts & Culture Editor
Anastasia Blosser (@AsiaBlosser)
Business & Technology Editor
Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)
Communities Editor
Khushy Vashisht (@khushyvashisht)
Features Editor
Nalyn Tindall (@TindallNalyn)
Fun & Satire Editor
Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)
Sports Editors
Mitchell Fox (@Mitch11_F)
Daniel Carrero (@danielcarreroR)
Media Editors
Divine Amayo (@divineamayo)
Konnor Killoran (@KonnorKilloran)
Production Editors
Jake MacAndrew (@jakemacandrew)
John Vo (@john.vo_)
Digital Producer
Lily Han (@lilyhanx)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
—
Leave a Reply