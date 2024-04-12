Meet your Fall 2024 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF FALL 2024!

Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.

Without further ado, here is your new masthead:

Editor-in-Chief

Joshua Chang (@_joshuachang)

editor@theeyeopener.com

News Editors

Lillie Coussée (@lcoussee_)

Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)

Jerry Zhang

news@theeyeopener.com

Photo Editors

Sammy Kogan (@KoganSammy)

LeBron Pryce (@man.like.bron)

Saif Khan (@khn._saif)

photo@theeyeopener.com

Arts & Culture Editor

Anastasia Blosser (@AsiaBlosser)

arts@theeyeopener.com

Business & Technology Editor

Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)

business@theeyeopener.com

Communities Editor

Khushy Vashisht (@khushyvashisht)

communities@theeyeopener.com

Features Editor

Nalyn Tindall (@TindallNalyn)

features@theeyeopener.com

Fun & Satire Editor

Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)

fun@theeyeopener.com

Sports Editors

Mitchell Fox (@Mitch11_F)

Daniel Carrero (@danielcarreroR)

sports@theeyopener.com

Media Editors

Divine Amayo (@divineamayo)

Konnor Killoran (@KonnorKilloran)

media@theeyeopener.com

Production Editors

Jake MacAndrew (@jakemacandrew)

John Vo (@john.vo_)

online@theeyeopener.com

Digital Producer

Lily Han (@lilyhanx)

General Manager

Liane McLarty

generalmanager@theeyeopener.com

Design Director

—