Report: Jordan Henry leaves Ryerson Rams for Western Mustangs

By Midilan Sivayoganathan

Jordan Henry has decommitted from Ryerson University and will now join the Western University Mustangs for the 2017-18 season, according to the Rams’ men’s basketball play-by-play announcer.

The point guard from Pickering, Ont., retweeted the report on Twitter.

BREAKING: After originally committing to Ryerson University, Jordan Henry has enrolled at Western & will play with the Mustangs for 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/zYaVsDj0sb — Jordan Henry (@Jor_Henry) September 1, 2017

Henry was originally going to attend Ryerson University to play for the Rams where he would

reunite with head coach Roy Rana. They have a prior relationship after Rana coached Henry

during the U19 World Cup on their way to Canada’s first ever gold medal in an international

basketball event.

Henry will now be joining a Mustangs team that missed the playoffs last season, instead of a

Rams squad that’s won back-to-back provincial titles.