Photo Courtesy: Canada Basketball

Report: Jordan Henry leaves Ryerson Rams for Western Mustangs

In Sports /

By Midilan Sivayoganathan

Jordan Henry has decommitted from Ryerson University and will now join the Western University Mustangs for the 2017-18 season, according to the Rams’ men’s basketball play-by-play announcer.

The point guard from Pickering, Ont., retweeted the report on Twitter.

Henry was originally going to attend Ryerson University to play for the Rams where he would
reunite with head coach Roy Rana. They have a prior relationship after Rana coached Henry
during the U19 World Cup on their way to Canada’s first ever gold medal in an international
basketball event.

Henry will now be joining a Mustangs team that missed the playoffs last season, instead of a
Rams squad that’s won back-to-back provincial titles.

Leave a Comment