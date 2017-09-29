Ryerson student taken to hospital after alleged assault at the Ram in the Rye

By Noushin Ziafati

A Ryerson University student was transported to hospital after an alleged assault at the Ram in the Rye early Thursday morning.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said a 21-year-old male was confronted and assaulted in the pub’s washroom around 12:45 a.m. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“As a result of the incident, and in the interest of the safety of our staff and patrons, the pub was closed for the remainder of the evening,” Jennifer Stacey, the general manager of the Ryerson Student Campus Centre, said in an email.

Ryerson security also attended the scene.

The 21-year-old’s father told The Eyeopener that his son’s nose was broken and his orbital bone was fractured and he was given several stitches. He was readmitted to hospital on Friday afternoon because he had blurred vision and a severe headache.

“It’s been a highly traumatic event,” said the father, who asked not to be named so his son could not be identified. However he confirmed that his son is a Ryerson student.

Sidhu said police were called at 1:22 a.m just after the alleged assault and they arrived at the hospital to begin the investigation, which is still ongoing.

She said police have identified one suspect but no arrests have been made.

More to come.