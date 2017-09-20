Students are misusing prescription drugs to get ahead in school

Youth aged 15-to-24 were the most frequent users of psychoactive pharmaceuticals for non-medical purposes, according to a 2015 study by the Canadian Tobacco and Drug Survey conducted by Statistics Canada. Stimulants like adderall, vyvanse and ritalin, which are normally used to treat ADHD, were found to have the highest misuse rate, with 41 per cent of users between the ages of 20-to-24 admitting to using such drugs for non-medical purposes.

Vyvanse, the drug that Taylor had used to help her get ahead in her class, is a derivative of amphetamine, similar to adderall. Amphetamines are known for their upping effect and highly addictive properties. When similar drugs are bought and sold illegally, they’re called speed. Ritalin is derivative of another highly addictive and well-known party drug—cocaine.

Using a stimulant drug similar to cocaine to aid studying may seem counter-intuitive, but Dr. Todd Girard, a psychology professor at Ryerson, said that it all depends on which areas of the brain are activated when the drug enters the bloodstream. Girard has been researching the effects of recreational drug use on cognition and intelligence, and says the main chemical that causes most primary effects is dopamine, which is increased in the brain while on these medications.

Dopamine can boost focus and increase confidence while targeting one specific region of the brain.

“There are a number of different dopamine systems in the brain, but the key one is what we call the Incentive Salience System. Incentive, in this case, means something that the person may want and salience means that it might be important,” Girard said.

In other words, taking vyvanse triggers the brain so that whatever the individual is working on seems important to them and requires their full attention. In someone who has ADHD, this system is deficient, meaning it is not functioning at the same capacity as someone without ADHD. Ritalin, vyvanse and adderall in these cases help normalize that specific brain region and bring it up to working capacity, for people without ADHD it kicks it into overdrive.

Using drugs like this begs the question as to whether using medication not prescribed to you for any diagnosable medical need should be considered a form of academic dishonesty or cheating. In section 12 (b) of the Ryerson University student code of non-academic conduct, it states that students “must not possess, provide, or consume illegal drugs.” Possession of a schedule 1 drug—such as vyvanse—is considered illegal, with severe criminal penalty. However, in terms of academic misconduct, senate policy 60 on academic integrity does not explicitly state that the use of non-prescription stimulants, or medication in general, is considered a form of cheating.

Studies have yet to prove that stimulant medication actually enhances higher-order cognitive properties like memory, so the idea that these drugs are making you smarter may be a stretch. And studies, like the meta-analysis done by the Center on Young Adult Health and Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, found that non-medical prescription stimulant users tend to have lower average GPAs than non-users.

However, what that study had also found is that students who use these medications may be at risk for developing addictions, and are more prone to taking other drugs, signifying a larger problem for the student population down the line. Universities need to find a way to minimize addiction-causing behaviours beyond what services they currently provide, and find ways to help students who use highly-addictive medications rather than just penalize them.

Jake Harrison* doesn’t remember much from his microeconomics exam, just that it was a typical chilly December night when he got out. The snow was pretty heavy that year, but luckily the sidewalks had been shovelled around campus. It was probably his third final in the fall exam season. It was late, around 8 or 9 p.m. The sun had set hours before and he walked in the dark to the bus stop. He was only focused on one thing: getting home and getting to bed.

The exhaustion he felt was overwhelming and he was spaced out from the fatigue of writing and studying for his exam. The cold air numbed his skin to the point where he couldn’t feel his glasses resting on his nose. In a moment of panic he swept his hand up to his face, thinking he may have forgotten them in the exam hall. He hadn’t left them, but instead knocked the glasses off onto the hard concrete below. He looked down and sighed in self-pity. Picking them up, he continued on and stood in line at the bus stop, waiting to start his hour-long commute from the York University campus.