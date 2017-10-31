Choice of RSU board meeting chair in ‘deadlock’

Disagreement among members of the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Board of Directors (BoD) has prevented a third-party candidate from facilitating a single RSU meeting since May—which is uncommon in comparison to previous years.

The role of chairperson for RSU BoD meetings has long been a politicized and contentious one. The chair is an individual who is essentially in charge of a meeting by working as a coordinator and moderator. The RSU bylaws state that the president can submit a motion for a chairperson for each board meeting as long as that person receives two-thirds of the board’s votes.

Since the first board meeting in May, after both Spark and Elevate’s slates took administration of the organization, the board has not once legitimately voted in a chairperson who is independent from the RSU. Each potential chair has been rejected due to suspicions of bias.

In accordance with RSU bylaws, president Susanne Nyaga has been the de facto chairperson for every board meeting since May, which Nyaga said is not ideal.

“The best situation would be for me to not chair these meetings,” Nyaga said. “[After] I first brought in a [chairperson], I realized it was wasting the time of the chair, and I don’t think it’s effective to sit and have an argument over who will be the chair.”