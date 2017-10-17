Entranced with sound and vibrations: a visual album

Even though Rachel Dance can’t hear all the music, she doesn’t let that stop her from dancing.

When she began dancing at eight years old, she found it difficult to stay on beat and on balance, given that she was born completely deaf in her left ear. She actually couldn’t hear some of the different musical tones.

As a fourth-year student in RTA media production, Dance took her personal struggle and transformed it into a script.

What started out as a final media project for RTA turned into an immersive and challenging visual album that reaches out to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

TRANCE is a student-funded project telling the story of a deaf dancer, Clementine, who relearns to dance by feeling the vibrations of the music and picking up minor tones and frequencies.

After a car accident turned her world silent, Clementine must approach her dancing from a new angle. Through the vibrations, overtones and slight frequencies, she must learn to dance by not listening, but feeling the music.

“Imagine putting your hands to a speaker, and the vibrations you feel with that,” said Dance. “That is the feeling I have in my ear when I listen to music. Being half deaf, I have a take on sound, as well as the loss of it.”

Along with Dance, six other RTA students are working on the project. They began filming over reading week, and they are working towards launching the project in December.

“I wanted to make it something special,” said Layla Shioguchi, co-producer and art director. “Music is such a big part of my life, and I thought about a life without music. It led to the story of a dancer, because dancers are so intertwined with music.”

Niamh Wilson, a first-year anthropology student at the University of Toronto, is tasked with interpreting a deaf dancer correctly in her role as Clementine in the album. “I feel like I have a particular amount of responsibility because the deaf community is a large community that deserves to be represented properly,” said Wilson. She explained how she is inspired by her grandfather—who recently lost his hearing—and his experience as a deaf person when interpreting her character.