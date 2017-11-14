Board members slacking on attendance

This year’s Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Board of Directors have been on the job for eight months now, but some of them still aren’t showing up to meetings—putting their positions at risk and leaving students under-represented.

Board members are students elected to the RSU who represent faculties or groups at-large, like residences and student groups. The crux of their job description is that they have to attend RSU board meetings and vote on behalf of the students they represent.

“If they aren’t attending board meetings, they can’t fulfil most of their job,” said RSU vice-president education Daniel Lis.

According to the RSU bylaws, if a board member misses three meetings—even if they give notice beforehand—their positions will be deemed vacant, which means they will be removed from the board.

Last year, the positions of five board members were deemed vacant and consequently removed.

Lis said that there are some members this year that are already close to losing their positions.

RSU president Susanne Nyaga said they’ve been able to gather enough people at almost all their meetings to make quorum—the minimum amount of people needed at board meetings for it to be allowed to run. And though there’s a solid group of members that attend every meeting and participate, the lack of full representation is limiting the diversity of voices in the room.