Rams men’s soccer win OUA bronze, defeat McMaster

By Bryan Meler

TORONTO — Ryerson finished their 2017 season with an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) bronze medal, beating the McMaster Marauders 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams’ bronze medal finish is the best playoff outcome the Rams have had since they advanced to nationals in 2013 following a second place finish in the OUA Four Final that year. The team could have qualified for this year’s U Sports championship, but a heartbreaking loss in Friday’s semifinal matchup against the York Lions, which ended in penalty kicks, robbed them of that chance

The third place finish is still a major feat for the program, having lost in the bronze match three years in a row before Saturday’s victory. But it’s a bittersweet ending. Those losses were all at the hands of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, who the Rams finally beat in the 2017 quarterfinals.

Against McMaster, the Rams were determined to finish their season with some hardware. Arya Hemati opened the scoring in the 11th minute off a free kick. Nick Lambis soon followed with an insurance goal almost four minutes later. After the Rams pulled Marauders goaltender Jesse Di Domenico away from his net, Lambis finished with a shot at a wide open target to put Ryerson up 2-0 quick.

McMaster responded by upping their pressure, but a dirty tackle by Yunus Mollayev to the shins of Ryerson’s Mohamad Abdallah would result in a red card. It would leave the Lions one-man short for the rest of the match.

The Rams defence held their own, able to manage the pace with their two-goal lead, holding off the Marauders, who finished second in the OUA West during the regular season. McMaster continued to fight, but Ryerson’s Daniel Merean knocked in the team’s third goal of the day in the 90th minute to put the match fully out of reach.

Winning bronze still makes for a good story for the Rams. In September, they had to retroactively forfeit the first six games of their season in September, after they fielded an academically ineligible player who has yet to be named. They lost their spot at the top of the OUA East, falling to eighth place with a record of 2-6-0.

The Rams responded by winning nine of their next 10 games, to go along with a tie, securing them a spot in the playoffs as the third seed in their division with a 9-6-1 record.

They carried that momentum to the playoffs, and now, the team has its first-ever bronze medal.

More to come