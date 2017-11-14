Ryerson EcoStudio builds zero-energy home

Ryerson’s EcoStudio and the Endeavour Centre, a Peterborough-based design firm, have collaborated on a green building project, designing a rental unit that uses sustainable energy for power.

The ZeroHouse is a townhouse prototype based on the concept of net-zero energy.

The net-zero building philosophy is to provide housing space that offsets its energy consumption with the amount of renewable energy the home is able to produce.

To make this possible, the team set out to decrease energy consumption, carbon footprints and construction waste.

Urban-based and energy-efficient home

Cheryl Atkinson, the director of Ryerson’s EcoStudio said that her goal was to provide affordable family housing that was based on the net-zero philosophy. She took it a step further, wanting to focus her efforts on how this concept could benefit an urban area.

“A target we had was to make it urban housing, rather than detached family housing. We thought it absolutely critical because most other competitions focused on net zero housing, treating it like single-family houses, free-standing, on large plots of land. It’s not a sustainable typology,” said Atkinson. “Given that we’re an urban university we wanted to work with a denser model.”