Sundown festival by the numbers

This year’s Sundown Music Festival—the Ryerson Students’ Union’s (RSU) September event that featured Joey Bada$$ and Miguel—wasn’t a disaster, and that’s probably cause for celebration.

Following last year’s 6 Fest, the music festival that was marred with controversy surrounding disappointing musical acts, and about 1,800 refunds that gave the RSU financial woes (we haven’t received the full documents about the event yet either), they decided to take a more careful approach this year. Their projected budget for Sundown was about five times less than what it was for last year’s festival.