You are still being judged

This week in our paper, we talk about the Ryerson Confessions Facebook page, a group whose members say it’s a healing platform for hate instead of one that spreads hate itself.

The page is made up of anonymous posts from (what we must assume is) the Ryerson community. A lot of people share little anecdotes, love interests, but also a couple things that are far less “fun” and more malicious.

“The aim of this page is to confess our experiences and share thoughts with honesty. Therefore, some posts may trigger an adverse reaction,” reads the “about” section.

As we’ve reported, over the summer, the group published an anonymous post about someone who says they were raped in Kerr Hall. There have been posts impersonating our student politicians. The page has been publishing homophobic, misogynistic and racist content over the years as well. And because Facebook is so hard to control, there’s hardly any hope of these posts being taken down unless an admin decides to.