Editorial: A fashion statement

I always thought fashion was lame. Caring about clothing, style or any of that stuff was superficial, until I realized how much power it holds.

This past week we’ve heard non-stop stories about the impacts of Black Panther, including the design of the costumes for the movie. Using elements from different countries and ways of life was able to add another layer of reality to the film. The importance of representation is felt off-screen; even red carpet premiere attendees and audience members dressed in cultural garments.

“The cultural dress displayed in the movie has become a transcending message that reaches beyond the Marvel universe to resonate in the real world,” wrote Kamille Coppin in The Eyeopener this week. “Countless dashiki’s are adorning the backs of Black people around the world like an armour infused with the history and resilience of their ancestors.”

Similarly to the empowerment that clothing can have, it can also leave people feeling aggrieved.