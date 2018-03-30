The Ear-opener Ep 10: Why a Ryerson community member was forced to move his shelter

By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff



A Ryerson community member experiencing homelessness has been forced to relocate his shelter. On March 21, the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area installed planters in front of the Tim Hortons at Victoria and Dundas streets, the place where Jason used to sleep. News editor Annie Arnone and reporter Jacklyn Gilmor reported the story in The Eyeopener this week. Annie joins host Michael D’Alimonte to explain what happened and why.

The Ear-opener airs first on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto.