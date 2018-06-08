Former Ram Ammanuel Diressa selected to NBA’s Utah Jazz free agent mini-camp

By Libaan Osman

Former Rams guard Ammanuel Diressa has been selected to participate in the Utah Jazz’s free agent mini-camp.

Diressa will be one of 32 individuals participating in the NBA team’s mini-camp. The two-day sessions will be hosted in Utah at the Zions Bank Basketball Center through Friday and Saturday.

We've got a free agent mini-camp tomorrow! 32 guys have been invited to participate. pic.twitter.com/XSxZDnjSmw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 7, 2018

If he were to make the Jazz’s final roster, Diressa would be the first former Ram to play in the NBA. It’s a goal Aaron Best is also after, currently playing for the G League’s 905, the Toronto Raptors’ developmental team.

The good news for Diressa comes just four months after he lead the Rams men’s basketball team to its second consecutive silver medal at the U Sports national championship. During his three years at Ryerson, Diressa became the fastest Ram in history to score 1000 career points, while also earning multiple All-OUA and U Sports honours.

In his final year as a Ram, the six-foot-four combo guard ranked third in the OUA and eighth in the country in scoring, averaging 21.8 points. He also added 5.3 rebounds and made 37.6 per cent of his shots from the three-point line.